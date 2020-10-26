Carlisle could hand debut to Micah Obiero against Morecambe
Micah Obiero will be pushing to make his Carlisle debut when they host Sky Bet League Two rivals Morecambe on Tuesday night.
The Huddersfield loanee has yet to make a matchday squad since joining on October 16, having initially continued training at his parent club.
Brennan Dickenson (hamstring), Omari Patrick (leg), Ethan Walker (shoulder) and Josh Dixon are still out.
Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Grimsby saw manager Chris Beech name the same starting line-up for the third game in succession.
Morecambe, meanwhile, have added striker A-Jay Leitch-Smith to their growing injury list.
The forward is expected to be out for a month after suffering a hamstring issue in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Forest Green.
Liam Gibson is already missing with a hamstring injury while Adam Phillips has been ill and both Cole Stockton and Harry Davis are self-isolating.
Ryan Cooney is stepping up his recovery from an ankle injury but is more likely to be back for the weekend trip to Tranmere.