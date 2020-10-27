Carlisle boss Chris Beech staying grounded despite six-game unbeaten run

Carlisle boss Chris Beech is refusing to get carried away after his side made it six games unbeaten following a 3-1 home win over Morecambe.

The hosts made a blistering start with the unfortunate Yann Songo’o slicing an attempted clearance into his own net with 23 seconds played.

Midfielder Jon Mellish netted just two minutes later when he bagged his sixth goal in seven October games.

It was worrying stuff for Morecambe, who had shipped a hefty 16 goals in the league prior to kick-off.

But they settled and Songo’o redeemed himself with a headed goal with 11 minutes left.

However, any thoughts of a fightback were quashed when George Tanner sprinted into the area to bury a superb strike to restore the two-goal cushion three minutes from time.

Beech said: “The start to the game was what we’ve talked to the lads about.

“Get out there, press, and see what comes of it. We forced the first goal and Jon Mellish then does what he does.

“We made it hard for ourselves, but it was a superb finish from George to settle the nerves which could easily have built up.

“Yes, we made it hard for ourselves and I’ll always be disappointed to concede from a set-piece.

“But we took the slap in the face and we made sure we got back at them. That’s a good trait and if we keep doing these important things we’ll be alright.

“It’s a good little run, but you don’t win anything in October.

“It’s six games without defeat, and I don’t really look at these things too closely, but we are happy with it.

“There’s a long way to go and we just have to keep doing what we’re doing and we’ll see where we go with it.

“We’ll keep working hard, we’ll keep preparing properly, and hopefully that will help us along the way.”

For Shrimps manager Derek Adams, it was a bitter pill to swallow.

He said: “I’ve never seen a start like that to a game in all my managerial career.

“We kicked off, they turned it over and how it ended up in the back of the net I just don’t know.

“Then two minutes later their lad sends a scuffed cross over and it goes in off the back post.

“It’s crazy, I’ve honestly never seen anything like it. We obviously kept going, and we got our goal, but their right back then pokes one in at the end.

“What I will say is we didn’t defend well enough. Then there was a key moment just before half-time when Sam Lavelle has to score and it’s these moments that make a difference if they go your way.

“We didn’t really do enough in their area but football can be a hard game sometimes.

“There are players missing but that doesn’t make any difference when a game starts like that.

“All we can say is that it just wasn’t our night.”