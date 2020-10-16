Cardiff set to sign Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson on loan
Cardiff appear to have won the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson on loan, the PA news agency understands.
The Reds ideally wanted a permanent deal for the 23-year-old this summer but, despite interest from Burnley, the £20million asking price proved too high.
With little chance of first-team football, Liverpool have had to reconsider their stance and although the likes of Swansea, Norwich, Derby – where Wilson spent a previous loan spell – and Nottingham Forest were in the running, Cardiff are the only ones to meet the financial package which includes a £1.2m loan fee and covering his full wages.
Herbie Kane, another Liverpool midfielder, is set for a £1.25m move to Championship side Barnsley, with Liverpool retaining a 15 per cent sell-on fee.
Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday have signed Derby striker Jack Marriott on loan for the rest of the season.
Leeds defender Barry Douglas has moved to Blackburn on loan for the rest of the season.
The 31-year-old left-back has won the Championship title with Wolves and Leeds, for whom his sole appearance this season came in the EFL Cup defeat to Hull in September.