Cardiff defender Greg Cunningham to miss Neil Warnock reunion
Cardiff will once again be without defender Greg Cunningham when former manager Neil Warnock brings his Middlesbrough side to South Wales.
Cunningham missed the 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw with Bournemouth in midweek and will be sidelined for several weeks by a hamstring injury.
He was one of four men to make way in the wake of Sunday’s 1-0 win at Preston along with injured full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu, Joe Ralls and Kieffer Moore as 19-year-old league debutant Joel Bagan, Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson, Will Vaulks and Robert Glatzel got the nod.
Playmaker Lee Tomlin did not make the 18 against the Cherries despite being available after suspension and Osei-Tutu and Joe Bennett, who has missed the last two games, continue to be assessed.
Boro boss Warnock could again be without captain Britt Assombalonga after he sat out Tuesday night’s impressive 1-0 win at Bristol City.
Assombalonga sustained a training ground niggle following his half-time exit complaining of stiffness during last Saturday’s 0-0 draw with leaders Reading.
That leaves Chuba Akpom as the club’s only fit specialist striker with Ashley Fletcher not due back from a hamstring injury until the new year.
Loan signing Patrick Roberts impressed on his second debut for the club at Ashton Gate, but defender Grant Hall continues his recovery from a calf problem.