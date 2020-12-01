Cardiff boss Neil Harris hails “handful” Kieffer Moore after Huddersfield win

Cardiff manager Neil Harris hailed striker Kieffer Moore after his brace ended their wait for back-to-back Championship victories.

The Wales international now has four goals in his last four matches after guiding his side to their second win in four days with a 3-0 defeat of Huddersfield.

Moore opened the scoring in the first half with a side-foot finish before tapping home a second after a Naby Sarr error.

Substitute Robert Glatzel completed the performance with a late strike but Moore received the plaudits after the match.

Harris said: “Again, Kieffer has bullied the centre-halves for the 75 minutes he was on the pitch.

“He is looking like a top acquisition by the club.

“He was a handful in the air, he is quick when he runs down the sides, he is taking care of the ball for us and scoring goals at the moment.

“He is making life very difficult for the opponents. Huddersfield changed to a three to deal with him and Mark Harris and I thought he was a real handful again.

“Spurs are very good at the moment because of Harry Kane. No disrespect to Jose Mourinho, he is a legend, and there are very good players around him, but Harry Kane sets the tempo.

“Kieffer Moore and Gareth Bale do that for Wales and the players around them are very good.”

Huddersfield struggled with Cardiff’s physical presence as they slipped to their heaviest defeat under new head coach Carlos Corberan, who believed they were second best all over the pitch.

He said: “We started the second half better and played in their half but then we conceded a key second goal in a situation we can avoid.

“We have to accept the result as they were better than us in both boxes. We had a lot of the ball but we didn’t create enough chances – especially in the first half.

“After the second goal, they protected their goal and the game became difficult for us. That is no excuse; this is one situation that we have to be prepared for.

“Our idea was to control the ball and to keep Carel Eiting closer to [Jonathan] Hogg. However, they were forced to play more on the side and we didn’t find our advantage higher up the pitch.

“We needed to offer options to the player on the ball.

“Sarr is a player who needs to continue his development and continue to concentrate during the game. We are working hard with him but I don’t want to put the result on any individual player.”