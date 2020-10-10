Cameron Archer nets double as Solihull thrash King’s Lynn
Solihull crushed King’s Lynn as two goals from Cameron Archer helped them to a 5-0 National League victory.
The 18-year-old striker, on loan from Aston Villa, scored two of his side’s four second-half goals as the hosts handed the promoted Linnets their first defeat of the season in emphatic fashion.
Joe Sbarra, the impressive Jamey Osborne and Callum Howe were also on target as Solihull picked up their second straight success.
Solihull went ahead in the 39th minute after Archer did well down the right and cut the ball back into the path of the Sbarra, who applied a low finish.
Archer grabbed his first goal for the club two minutes after the break as he headed home a Jordan Cranston corner.
Osborne (64) then produced a memorable strike, lobbing goalkeeper Archie Mair from 25 yards, before seeing his shot pushed away, with Archer on hand to tap in the rebound seven minutes later.
And Osborne was involved in the fifth goal, too, as his corner was powered home by captain Howe in the 81st minute to put the seal on a thumping win.