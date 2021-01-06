Cambridge sign Spurs youngster Jubril Okedina on loan
10:58am, Wed 06 Jan 2021
Tottenham defender Jubril Okedina has moved to the Abbey Stadium on loan has joined League Two Cambridge on loan for the remainder of the season.
The 20-year-old is captain of Spurs’ under-23s side but is yet to make his senior debut.
Cambridge manager Mark Bonner said on the club website: “We are pleased to add Jubril to our squad for the second half of the season and look forward to overseeing this period of his development.
“This will be a good experience for Jubril as it’s his first senior loan and he offers us good competition and cover in the defensive unit.
“Jubril is motivated to push for a place in the team and his attitude, defensive qualities and athleticism make him a good addition.”