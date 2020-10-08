Cambridge have no new injuries worries for visit of Newport
Cambridge boss Mark Bonner has an almost-full complement of players to choose from ahead of his side’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Newport on Saturday.
Only Liam O’Neil is unavailable, having sustained a hamstring injury that will see him sidelined for significant spell.
Defender Kyle Knoyle is expected to return to the fold after being rested during the club’s 4-2 victory over Burton in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.
Similarly, midfielder Adam May was omitted from the midweek fixture and could feature again on Saturday.
Newport boss Michael Flynn is expecting defender Scot Bennett to make the squad for the visit to Abbey Stadium.
Bennett was substituted off in the 32nd minute as the Exiles lost 5-0 to Norwich Under-21s during an EFL Trophy match on Tuesday.
His replacement was seemingly a precaution and he is likely to return to action at the weekend.
Saiko Jenneh and Tom King both proved their fitness by playing a full 90 minutes during the midweek fixture, with debutants Kevin Ellison, Zac Maher, Callum Ryan-Phillips and Bradley Webb also in the mix ahead of the weekend.