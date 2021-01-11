Calum Butcher and Jeando Fuchs to miss St Johnstone clash

By NewsChain Sport
9:00am, Mon 11 Jan 2021
Dundee United will be without midfield pair Calum Butcher and Jeando Fuchs for the Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone, which was rearranged for Tuesday night after a frozen pitch forced a postponement on Saturday.

Butcher is expected to return from a hamstring injury at Hamilton on Saturday, while Fuchs is waiting to discover the extent of a knee issue.

Marc McNulty and Ryan Edwards will return from injury, while long-term absentee Logan Chalmers is back running after his ankle lay-off.

Michael O’Halloran is suspended for St Johnstone.

The Saints attacker was sent off against Rangers on December 23 and will complete a two-match ban.

An unnamed player will miss out after testing positive for Covid-19.

