Callum Roberts shines as Notts County see off Barnet
Notts County sit fifth in the National League after a second straight win as they saw off Barnet 4-2 at Meadow Lane.
Callum Roberts opened the scoring after 14 minutes for the home side as he fired into the bottom corner and Kyle Wootton made it three goals from the last two games three minutes later as he tapped the ball home from a Roberts cross.
Roberts claimed a second assist midway through the first half as he set up Dutch winger Enzio Boldewijn, who slotted home from the edge of the box.
Barnet reduced the deficit just before the break after JJ Hooper raced through the home defence and found himself some space for his second goal in two games.
Hooped completed his brace 15 minutes from time as he tapped home on a break but Michael Doyle put the game to bed with a late fourth goal for County.