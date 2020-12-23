Callum Lang heading back to Wigan in new year after Motherwell loan spell

Motherwell assistant manager Keith Lasley confirmed Callum Lang has been recalled by Wigan, following his side’s goalless draw with Aberdeen.

Lang has scored five goals since joining Well on a season-long loan but Wigan have exercised an option to take him back after the turn of the year.

“It’s disappointing that Callum has to go back but it’s Wigan’s call and we can’t control that unfortunately,” Lasley said.

“But we would hope there would be some movement in the window. It’s a difficult market but if there’s quality we think we can add then we will look to do that. Sometimes a new face or two can add a spark to help turn things around.”

Motherwell, with Lang starting, lacked a spark against the Dons and they remain without a win since Halloween, but they defended well for the bulk of the game to end a four-match losing streak.

“It was good to get a point against a good side who are on a good run,” Lasley said.

“There’s no doubt we have been on a tricky run so to get a point and a dogged, hungry display, there is a lot of positives to take into this busy period.

“If we are going to turn things around it’s not all just going to be about getting back scoring goals, which we want to do, it’s also about being solid and giving ourselves that platform in games, and I thought we did that.”

Former Motherwell striker Curtis Main headed against the bar in the 13th minute but Aberdeen could not maintain their early dominance and there were few clear-cut chances after the opening quarter.

Dons boss Derek McInnes said: “We started the game very well, the motivation was clearly there to try and impose ourselves on the game.

“(Connor) McLennan and (Ryan) Hedges had good speed on the ball, found good space, we created opportunities, Main being the obvious one hitting the bar.

“Motherwell tightened up a wee bit and managed to secure a wee bit more possession but I thought we were pretty comfortable throughout the game.

“All we were looking for in the second half was more quality from wider areas. As good as we were first half, really bright, delivery on point, second half the delivery wasn’t there, and we had a real height advantage. Too often we hit the first man from crosses.”

McLennan could miss the Boxing Day visit of St Johnstone after coming off at half-time.

“He got a little foot knock,” McInnes said. “We will get him X-rayed. We are hoping it settles and it’s nothing more than bone-bruising.”