Callum Davidson hails Danny McNamara after match-winning strike

Callum Davidson labelled Danny McNamara one of St Johnstone’s best players this season after his match-winning goal against Kilmarnock.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation since joining on loan from Millwall and grabbed his first ever professional goal to win all three points after 70 minutes.

Craig Conway’s cross could only be cleared to McNamara who unleashed a thunderous strike beyond Danny Rodgers to leave Saints boss Davidson delighted.

He said: “It was nice for Danny to hit the target for once – he doesn’t often do it in training.

“I was really pleased for him, he’s been one of our best players this season and it was great for him to get a goal. He’s really popular amongst the lads so I’m delighted.

“I always knew it was going to be a tight game and a tough game. Kilmarnock are a strong team. First half I thought we dominated without really testing the goalkeeper.

“I’m pleased that the lads have got the points our recent performances have deserved. It takes us a little away from the foot of the table and puts us in that middle bunch.

McNamara’s winning goal was the only shot on target during an uneventful game played amidst difficult conditions.

As the match progressed, fog descended upon McDiarmid Park which made visibility incredibly difficult.

Kilmarnock’s best opportunity came in the 24th minute when Kirk Broadfoot’s powerful header from Chris Burke’s cross rebounded off the bar with Zander Clark stranded.

The visitors were incensed not to be awarded a penalty when Greg Kiltie’s strike was blocked by a flying McNamara but referee Gavin Duncan adjudged it was not hand ball and waived play on.

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer was disappointed with his side’s inability to create chances during a lacklustre performance.

He said: “I’m very disappointed. We knew it was going to be a tough game but we didn’t do enough to win it.

“We hit the bar and had one off the line which I thought was handball and even their goal hit the lad on the arm. So it wasn’t our night.

“We never say it’s hard luck. The players are honest enough to know that we didn’t do enough to win. We have to dust ourselves down and go again.”