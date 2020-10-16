Callum Brittain in line for Barnsley debut
Barnsley defender Callum Brittain could make his debut for the club in their home game against Bristol City.
Full-back Brittain was signed last week from MK Dons and is available for caretaker boss Adam Murray.
Murray is hoping defenders Clarke Oduor (Kenya), Aapo Halme (Finland Under-21) and forward Elliot Simoes (Angola) will all return unscathed this week from international duty.
German midfielder Mike Bahre, who has been training with the under-23s, will not feature.
City have confirmed Wales midfielder Joe Morrell has completed his permanent move to Luton.
Boss Dean Holden could be boosted by the return to contention of skipper Tomas Kalas, who has been out since September due to a shoulder injury.
Callum O’Dowda is available having tested negative for Covid-19 following his return from international duty with the Republic of Ireland.
Midfielders Adam Nagy (Hungary) and Han-Noah Massengo (France Under-20), plus striker Famara Diedhiou (Senegal) are also expected to be in contention after international duty.