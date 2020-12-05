Callum Booth confident St Johnstone can get a result at Celtic Park

St Johnstone defender Callum Booth feels as confident as he ever has going to Celtic Park.

Saints are unbeaten in 10 games while Celtic have only won two of their last 11 matches and have lost four on the bounce at Parkhead.

Fans protested outside Celtic Park following Ross County’s shock Betfred Cup triumph last Sunday and the pressure is mounting on manager Neil Lennon and the club hierarchy ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Premiership game.

Booth said: “On paper it is certainly a good time to face them. We are 10 games unbeaten and they are having their troubles and had a tough game on Thursday night.

“You would like to think it’s a good opportunity for us to go there and get a result.

“I don’t think there is any getting away from the fact that they are struggling a little bit now, especially from what we have been used to over the years when they have been so dominant.

“But they still have international players in every position. You are never going to take Celtic lightly, no matter what form they are in.

“It doesn’t matter if we are in good form and they are not, it’s still going to be a very tough game. But hopefully it is a good time to face them.”

Celtic won 2-0 in Perth thanks to two last-gasp goals in their last match before their season took a turn for the worse with a selection crisis and defeat by Rangers.

That form continued on Thursday when they conceded four goals in the San Siro after going two ahead against Milan having already exited the Europa League.

Booth said: “It’s always better when you are playing a team when they have a midweek game and you haven’t, that’s always a bonus.

“For them to be away in Milan with the travelling and the game itself is hopefully going to be a bonus going into the latter stages of the game.

“Then again their squad and players are used to three games a week and I’m sure they will recover properly. But hopefully it can benefit us and we can be a little bit fresher.”