Calf injury rules James Rodriguez out of Everton’s clash with Chelsea

By NewsChain Sport
15:43pm, Fri 11 Dec 2020
Everton playmaker James Rodriguez will miss the visit of Chelsea.

The Colombia international sustained a calf injury in last weekend’s draw at Burnley and has not trained all week.

Defender Seamus Coleman is expected to be fit from a hamstring injury in time for the midweek trip to Leicester but midfielder Fabian Delph is out with a similar problem.

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic has shaken off a hamstring twinge to be fit for the trip to Goodison Park.

The USA forward has endured a number of hamstring issues in the last year, but has avoided any injury this time around.

Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi will miss the Goodison Park trip with both expected to miss a fortnight due to their own hamstring injuries.

Provisional Everton squad: Pickford, Godfrey, Keane, Holgate, Davies, Doucoure, Allan, Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Lossl, Mina, Branthwaite, Gomes, Bernard, Tosun, Gordon.

Provisional Chelsea squad: Mendy, Caballero, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Tomori, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Gilmour, Mount, Havertz, Anjorin, Pulisic, Abraham, Werner, Giroud.

