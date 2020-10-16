Caglar Soyuncu misses out for Leicester with an abductor strain
Leicester will be without Caglar Soyuncu for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium, while Jonny Evans and Jamie Vardy are doubts.
Soyuncu picked up an abductor strain while on international duty with Turkey and is expected to be out for “a number of weeks”. Evans and Vardy are being assessed following abdominal pain and a calf issue respectively.
There could be a debut for Soyuncu and Evans’ fellow defender Wesley Fofana, and midfielder James Maddison is available again after a hip complaint. Dennis Praet (knee) is another doubt, and Daniel Amartey (hamstring) is definitely sidelined.
Dean Smith could choose from an unchanged squad after reporting no major new injury problems during the international break.
Striker Keinan Davis is expected to shake off a calf strain in time to be included in the squad, while Smith revealed his seven internationals had to be properly assessed.
But England pair Jack Grealish and Tyrone Mings, Scotland midfielder John McGinn, Conor Hourihane (Republic of Ireland), Douglas Luiz (Brazil), Bertrand Traore (Burkino Faso) and Emiliano Martinez (Argentina) all hope to be in contention.
Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Justin, Fofana, Morgan, Evans, Castagne, Fuchs, Thomas, Gray, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Under, Choudhury, Mendy, Praet, Vardy, Slimani, Iheanacho, Perez.
Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Trezeguet, Luiz, McGinn, Barkley, Watkins, Grealish, Elmohamady, Traore, Nakamba, Steer, Hourihane, El Ghazi, Davis.