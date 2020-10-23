Burton’s Ryan Edwards to have late fitness test ahead of AFC Wimbledon visit
Burton manager Jake Buxton will make a late decision on midfielder Ryan Edwards ahead of Saturday’s League One clash with AFC Wimbledon.
Edwards missed Tuesday night’s 1-0 home defeat by Rochdale with a hamstring problem, but was due to train on Friday and has a chance of making the squad.
However, he is the only member of Buxton’s walking wounded who has a chance of featuring, with defender Reece Hutchinson still recovering from a foot problem while striker Charles Vernam remains a matter of weeks away with a knee injury.
Defenders John Brayford and Michael Bostwick are expected to be sidelined until well into November with quad and calf problems respectively.
Wimbledon boss Glyn Hodges has been handed a double boost ahead of the trip to the Pirelli Stadium.
Striker Ollie Palmer is available for the first time since joining the club from Crawley during the summer following his recovery from groin surgery.
Midfielder Ethan Chislett could also be back in contention after missing Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat at Hull through concussion.
Hodges otherwise has no injury concerns, with club captain Will Nightingale ready to fight for a place once again after a proposed loan move fell through.