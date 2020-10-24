Burton set to face Hull despite Covid-19 outbreak at the club

Burton expect their game at Hull to go ahead as scheduled on Saturday despite a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

The Brewers released a statement on Wednesday revealing “several” first-team members and backroom staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

Boss Jake Buxton insists Albion have enough players to take on the Tigers but has elaborated on the extent of the situation.

He told the club’s website: “We have six players who tested positive and six self-isolating, as well four staff members.

“This is going to be an ongoing situation for the next couple of weeks.

“I have spoken to all the players who have tested positive and they are all OK. They have mild headaches, some are more ill than others, but it’s more concern about taking it home to their families.

“Everyone who played in the game on Tuesday night against Fulham tested negative so that’s what I have got available for selection along with the lads here on loan such as Sam Hughes who didn’t play but came back into the squad and we have had to recall Callum Hawkins from Mickleover and Tom Hewlett from Rushall.

“Neither John Brayford nor Neal Eardley have trained after Tuesday (knocks) and we will have to see if they are available for selection on Saturday. We are hopeful of both.

“We have enough players to play the game and I believe in everyone who will enter the pitch on Saturday – they will give everything for the football club.”