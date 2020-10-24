Burton held at home by AFC Wimbledon

Kane Hemmings earned Burton a point
Kane Hemmings earned Burton a point - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:14pm, Sat 24 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Burton  and AFC Wimbledon had to settle for a point apiece from a 1-1 draw in a rain-soaked affair at the Pirelli Stadium.

Both goals came with a minute of each other, with half-time substitute Ryan Longman breaking the deadlock for the Dons with a driving run and composed finish from a tight angle after 65 minutes.

Burton striker Kane Hemmings scored for the second weekend running moments later, calmly guiding Colin Daniel’s cross home via the inside of a post.

On a greasy surface not helped by the incessant rain during the first half, it was no surprise that clear chances were at a premium.

Albion certainly looked the likelier to grab a goal as Daniel was denied by a defender on the line in the early exchanges.

Wimbledon’s Connal Trueman was the busier of the two goalkeepers, making fingertip saves from Lucas Akins on the stroke of half time and from Steven Lawless early in the second half.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Burton

PA