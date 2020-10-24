Burton held at home by AFC Wimbledon
Burton and AFC Wimbledon had to settle for a point apiece from a 1-1 draw in a rain-soaked affair at the Pirelli Stadium.
Both goals came with a minute of each other, with half-time substitute Ryan Longman breaking the deadlock for the Dons with a driving run and composed finish from a tight angle after 65 minutes.
Burton striker Kane Hemmings scored for the second weekend running moments later, calmly guiding Colin Daniel’s cross home via the inside of a post.
On a greasy surface not helped by the incessant rain during the first half, it was no surprise that clear chances were at a premium.
Albion certainly looked the likelier to grab a goal as Daniel was denied by a defender on the line in the early exchanges.
Wimbledon’s Connal Trueman was the busier of the two goalkeepers, making fingertip saves from Lucas Akins on the stroke of half time and from Steven Lawless early in the second half.