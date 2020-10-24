Burton confirm Covid-19 cases in first-team squad

Burton confirmed a number of positive coronvarius tests among it's first team
By NewsChain Sport
15:06pm, Wed 11 Nov 2020
Burton are waiting to discover if this weekend’s clash with Hull will go ahead after a number of their first-team squad and staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The club released a statement confirming “several” members returned positive tests but added that none of the players were involved in Tuesday night’s Papa John’s Trophy clash against Fulham Under-21s.

The statement added: “The health and safety of everyone at the club remains our paramount concern and those players and staff affected are now self-isolating away from the club.

“No-one testing positive was involved in last night’s game.

“The EFL has been notified and we await a decision on whether this weekend’s fixture away at Hull will go ahead.”

