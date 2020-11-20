Burnley worried about Robbie Brady ahead of Palace clash

Robbie Brady picked up an injury on international duty this week (Brian Lawless/PA)
Robbie Brady picked up an injury on international duty this week (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:34am, Fri 20 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Robbie Brady is a doubt for Burnley ahead of Monday’s visit of Crystal Palace due to a tight hamstring sustained on Republic of Ireland duty this week.

Fellow wideman Johann Berg Gudmundsson has a calf niggle but is expected to be in contention, as is left-back Charlie Taylor, who has an Achilles tendon issue. Midfielder Dale Stephens misses out with a hamstring problem.

Erik Pieters has recovered from a calf injury while fellow defender Phil Bardsley is available again having tested positive for coronavirus last month.

Palace have been boosted by the return to fitness of defenders Joel Ward (groin), Tyrick Mitchell (knock) and James Tomkins (thigh).

Midfielder Ebere Eze was withdrawn from England Under-21 duty as a precaution and is a doubt.

Luka Milivojevic, who serves the second game of a three-match suspension, is awaiting the result of a second coronavirus test in Serbia after testing positive on Monday.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Peacock-Farrell, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Bardsley, Pieters, Long, Dunne, Brownhill, McNeil, Brady, Westwood, Benson, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra, Gudmundsson.

Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Dann, Kouyate, Van Aanholt, McArthur, Riedeweld, Townsend, McCarthy, Zaha, Ayew, Butland, Sakho, Ward, Tomkins, Mitchell, Cahill, Schlupp, Benteke, Batshuayi.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Burnley

Preview

PA