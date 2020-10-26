Burnley welcome Tottenham to Turf Moor tonight as they go in search of their first Premier League win of the season.

Sean Dyche’s side have picked up just one point from four games so far in the 2020-21 campaign and as a result sit in the bottom three, level on points with Fulham and Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, Spurs have not lost in nine games in all competitions since being beaten by Everton on the opening day.

In that time, Jose Mourinho’s side have scored 31 goals, but will still be reeling from throwing away a 3-0 lead against West Ham eight days ago.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Monday evening’s Premier League fixture

No team has scored fewer goals than Burnley in the Premier League so far this season (3) - (Copyright PA)

What time and how do I watch?

The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a kick-off time of 8pm GMT and will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

How do I stream it?

Sky Sports customers will be able to watch the match live through the use of the Sky Go app. For non-customers, this is £5.99 for a mobile month pass.

The game will also be available on the NOW TV app. This is £9.99 for a day pass or £25 for a three-month pass.

For those who do not have a subscription with Sky, you can buy a day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

Team News

Burnley defender Phil Bardsley is not available for selection as he continues to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus.

Jack Cork and Bailey Peacock-Farrell are also unavailable along with captain Ben Mee, while Erik Pieters could miss the game due to a calf injury.

The only question mark for Mourinho’s squad is the fitness of Eric Dier as he attempts to return after missing two matches due to a hamstring injury.

All other Spurs players are thought to be fully fit, with a number of first team regulars set to come back into the fold following Thursday’s win in the Europa League.