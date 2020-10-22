Burnley defender Ali Koiki joins Bristol Rovers

Ali Koiki enjoyed a loan spell at Swindon
Ali Koiki enjoyed a loan spell at Swindon - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
10:14am, Thu 22 Oct 2020
Ali Koiki can “achieve his full potential” at Bristol Rovers according to boss Ben Garner.

The 21-year-old left-back turned down a new deal at Burnley at the end of last season and spent part of the summer on trial at Charlton.

Koiki has now joined the Pirates, much to Garner’s delight.

He told the club’s website: “Ali is a player that we have tracked for a long time and he has the attributes that suit our style of play.

“From my conversations with him it was clear that he has the right attitude and determination to be a success here.

“Ali is a quick and powerful player who is defensively strong but who also provides a strong attacking threat.

“He will have the opportunity here to grow as both a player and a person in order to achieve his full potential.”

