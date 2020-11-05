Buddies break doesn’t diminish Dundee United determination – Micky Mellon

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon insists he is taking no notice of St Mirren’s recent inactivity as he prepares for Friday night’s trip to Paisley.

The Buddies’ last two Premiership games were postponed due to Covid-19 issues and manager Jim Goodwin was quoted as saying the lay-off since October 10 has been a “disaster” for the players’ fitness.

While Saints have lost their last six league games and sit above bottom side Hamilton on goal difference, United are unbeaten in four matches in all competitions and sit in fifth place.

And Mellon, while sympathising with the Buddies’ plight, is focused only on racking up more points on their return to the top flight.

“We have always said we are into a new level for the first time and we have to very much concentrate on ourselves and make sure we get ourselves right without worrying about anybody else, or not worrying about anybody else,” said the Tannadice boss, who welcomed striker Marc McNulty back to training after a hamstring strain.

“We have to go there with the right attitude, hit the right levels all the time because we know how difficult it is to get results in this division.

“So we have to make sure that we do that first and foremost and then everything else will take care of itself.

“Honestly, and it is not me trying to be clever, we will make sure that we get ourselves right, no matter who we are playing against or what advantages people on the outside think we might have or might not have.

“And if we go down there and perform the way we can, we give ourselves a good opportunity to pick up another valuable three points. That’s what we will try to do.

“St Mirren’s situation, although we sympathise with the Covid stuff, is now about a game of football and making sure we go down there well prepared and ready to fight for three valuable points.”