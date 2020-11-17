Bromley strike back for Boreham Wood point

Sorba Thomas scored a superb early opener
By NewsChain Sport
21:55pm, Tue 17 Nov 2020
Bromley came from behind to claim a 1-1 home draw with Boreham Wood in the National League.

The visitors took a sixth-minute lead in style, Sorba Thomas with a fine curling finish after cutting in from the left.

There was a five-minute stoppage as Bromley’s Joe Kizzi received treatment to a head injury, while there was a flashpoint after play was stopped with the ball heading into the Bromley goal with the home side eventually awarded a free-kick.

Bromley drew level just before half-time when Michael Cheek got up in front of the goalkeeper to head in Frankie Raymond’s free-kick.

There was little goalmouth action to report in the second half, Thomas’ free-kick over the bar the closest either side came as the points were shared.

