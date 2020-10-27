Bromley hold on to beat Weymouth

By NewsChain Sport
22:10pm, Tue 27 Oct 2020
Bromley returned to winning ways in the National League after coming from behind to beat Weymouth 3-2 at home.

Weymouth opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with Josh Wakefield converting a Josh Leslie-Smith cross.

But Bromley were back on level terms 10 minutes before the break, Michael Cheek netting from the penalty spot after Ben Williamson was fouled by Josh McQuoid.

Nassim L’Ghoul nudged Bromley ahead two minutes into the second half after good work from Harry Forster before Williamson struck from distance in the 68th minute.

Weymouth set up a frantic finale when Tom Whelan tucked away a penalty with four minutes remaining but Bromley held on.

