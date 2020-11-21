Bromley battle back from two down to earn a point at Maidenhead

Soccer – Barclays Under 21 Premier League – Liverpool v Southampton – Liverpool Academy
Soccer – Barclays Under 21 Premier League – Liverpool v Southampton – Liverpool Academy (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:19pm, Sat 21 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Chris Bush scored a late equaliser as Bromley battled back to draw 2-2 at Maidenhead in the Vanarama National League.

Bromley made the better start but found themselves behind after 30 minutes when Josh Coley teed up Danilo Orsi-Dadomo to tap home.

The hosts then doubled their lead in the 47th minute courtesy of a stunning Shaun Donnellan volley from the edge of the box.

Coley almost made it 3-0 moments later but his acrobatic effort flew just wide of the post.

Bromley got themselves back into the game just before the hour mark when Reeco Hackett-Fairchild fired into the top corner from 20 yards.

Bush then stole a share of the spoils deep into added time by scoring from the edge of the box after a corner was cleared into his path.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Maidenhead

PA