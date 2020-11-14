Bromley are convincing winners at Barnet

Bromley's James Alabi
Bromley's James Alabi (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:23pm, Sat 14 Nov 2020
A dominant Bromley maintained their unbeaten away record after a 3-1 National League defeat of Barnet

Joseph Kizzi gave the visitors the advantage in the 12th minute, converting a Frankie Raymond corner from the edge of the six-yard box.

James Alabi doubled the lead 13 minutes later, collecting the ball from Michael Cheek before finding the net.

In the 57th minute Cheek then scored a volley into the bottom corner to put his own name on the scoreboard and make it 3-0 to the visitors.

Michael Petrasso’s 68th-minute strike for the hosts did little to bridge the gap at The Hive.

