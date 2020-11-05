Broken leg sidelines Rotherham midfielder Shaun MacDonald until next year
Rotherham midfielder Shaun MacDonald has been ruled out until 2021 after breaking his leg.
The 32-year-old suffered the injury during last week’s 1-0 loss at Stoke and a scan showed his tibia and fibia had fractured after he landed awkwardly.
MacDonald does not need surgery to repair the problem, but will not be seen before January.
“We had news that Shaun Mac has broken his leg so he is out for a period of time,” boss Paul Warne said.
“His tib and fib smashed when he landed at Stoke, so we won’t see him before January.
“He will be in a pot for four weeks, then once it has healed he starts his rehab. It is a big blow for us and Shaun because he was in really good form.
“It’s disappointing, he thought he could play on on Saturday so that shows the player he is.”