Bristol Rovers waiting on Jayden Mitchell-Lawson
Bristol Rovers could again be without midfielder Jayden Mitchell-Lawson as the Pirates return to action for the visit of Hull.
Mitchell-Lawson has not played since a 4-1 defeat to Doncaster on September 26, and Rovers boss Ben Garner gives him an “outside chance” of recovering from a grade one muscle injury in time.
Rovers had a free weekend after their Sky Bet League One trip to Accrington was postponed following several positive coronavirus tests at the Lancashire club.
Garner has no fresh injury worries and former Burnley defender Ali Koiki could be added to the matchday squad after completing his move to Rovers last week.
Hull boss Grant McCann could name the same side beaten 2-1 at home by Peterborough on Saturday.
McCann felt the Tigers could have been sharper in the final third during their first home defeat of the season, but he was generally pleased with the overall level of performance.
Jordy De Wijs’ recovery from illness has bolstered Hull’s defensive resources, but Lewie Coyle (shoulder ligaments) is not expected to be back until the start of December.
Mallik Wilks’ goal against Posh took his tally to six in nine games this season.