Bristol Rovers sign midfielder Ben Liddle from Middlesbrough

By NewsChain Sport
17:43pm, Thu 08 Oct 2020
Bristol Rovers have signed midfielder Ben Liddle from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who made two senior appearances for Boro, joins Sky Bet League One club Rovers on a two-year deal.

Pirates boss Ben Garner told his club’s website: “Ben is technically very good and has a great range of passing.

“He will give us excellent balance as a left footer and adds to the competition we have in central midfield.”

Liddle, who was previously on loan at Forest Green and Scunthorpe, came off the bench for Boro in a 4-0 Championship defeat at Leeds last November before starting January’s 2-1 FA Cup loss to Tottenham.

He said: “I’ve heard it’s a young, hungry team with a manager that wants to play football the right way so that was a big factor for me.

“At my age, I want to come and play men’s football and get as many games under my belt as I can.”

