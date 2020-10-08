Bristol Rovers sign midfielder Ben Liddle from Middlesbrough
Bristol Rovers have signed midfielder Ben Liddle from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old, who made two senior appearances for Boro, joins Sky Bet League One club Rovers on a two-year deal.
Pirates boss Ben Garner told his club’s website: “Ben is technically very good and has a great range of passing.
“He will give us excellent balance as a left footer and adds to the competition we have in central midfield.”
Liddle, who was previously on loan at Forest Green and Scunthorpe, came off the bench for Boro in a 4-0 Championship defeat at Leeds last November before starting January’s 2-1 FA Cup loss to Tottenham.
He said: “I’ve heard it’s a young, hungry team with a manager that wants to play football the right way so that was a big factor for me.
“At my age, I want to come and play men’s football and get as many games under my belt as I can.”