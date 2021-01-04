Bristol Rovers sign goalkeeper Joe Day
Bristol Rovers have signed Cardiff goalkeeper Joe Day on loan for the rest of the season.
The 30-year-old played over 200 games in a five-year spell at Newport, but he has made only two appearances since making the short trip along the M4 to Cardiff in June 2019.
League One Rovers were looking for goalkeeping cover after Finland international Anssi Jaakkola suffered an Achilles injury last month.
“We are delighted to bring Joe to the football club,” manager Paul Tisdale told Rovers’ website.
“The nature of Anssi’s injury makes it difficult to determine a time frame for his return, so the addition of Joe will give us great competition in the goalkeeping department, with a high volume of games to come over the next few months.
“Joe has an abundance of EFL experience and has shown his credentials as a highly-rated goalkeeper over many years.”
Day began his career at Crystal Palace and has played for Rushden & Diamonds and Peterborough, as well as having loan spells at Alfreton, Eastbourne and AFC Wimbledon.