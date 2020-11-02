Bristol Rovers to check on David Tutonda

David Tutonda faces a fitness test ahead of Tuesday's match with Peterborough
By NewsChain Sport
15:44pm, Mon 02 Nov 2020
Bristol Rovers will check the fitness of wing-back David Tutonda ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Sky Bet League One leaders Peterborough.

The summer signing has been struggling with a tight hamstring and was replaced by Luke Leahy during the second half of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Rochdale, but manager Ben Garner is hopeful he will be available.

Rovers may again have to do without Jonah Ayunga, Josh Barrett, Alex Rodman, Mark Little and Tom Davies, however.

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Ben Liddle and ex-Burnley defender Ali Koiki are still waiting for their first involvement after joining the Pirates last month.

Peterborough defender Nathan Thompson is set to return to the fold after being rested for Saturday’s 5-1 win over Shrewsbury.

Joe Ward was replaced in the second half of that match after suffering a small knock to the knee but Posh manager Darren Ferguson has ruled out any injury concern.

Ferguson has no other fresh fitness worries, although Ricky-Jade Jones is set to be out until Christmas with a leg injury.

The likes of Louis Reed, Idris Kanu, Mohamed Eisa and former Rovers player Ryan Broom are options if Ferguson decides to make changes for the trip to the Memorial Stadium.

