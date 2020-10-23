Bristol City without Alfie Mawson against Swansea

Alfie Mawson was carried off on a stretcher in the midweek defeat to Middlesbrough
Alfie Mawson was carried off on a stretcher in the midweek defeat to Middlesbrough - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:36pm, Fri 23 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Bristol City are expected to be without skipper Alfie Mawson for their home game against Swansea.

Defender Mawson sustained a leg injury during the midweek home defeat to Middlesbrough and was carried from the field on a stretcher.

Tom Kalas replaced Mawson just before the hour-mark and is likely to make his second league start of the season.

Defender Jay Dasilva is hoping to return to the squad, while goalkeeper David Bentley played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday after recovering from a neck injury.

Swansea trio Kasey Palmer, Morgan Gibbs-White and George Byers are all unavailable.

Palmer, a deadline-day loan signing, is ineligible to face his parent club and on-loan Wolves winger Gibbs-White is out for three months after recently fracturing his foot.

Midfielder Byers has not featured this season due to an ankle injury sustained in February.

Defender Ryan Bennett, on loan from Wolves, is expected to continue after making his full debut in the midweek draw at Coventry.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Bristol City

Preview

PA