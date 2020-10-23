Bristol City without Alfie Mawson against Swansea
Bristol City are expected to be without skipper Alfie Mawson for their home game against Swansea.
Defender Mawson sustained a leg injury during the midweek home defeat to Middlesbrough and was carried from the field on a stretcher.
Tom Kalas replaced Mawson just before the hour-mark and is likely to make his second league start of the season.
Defender Jay Dasilva is hoping to return to the squad, while goalkeeper David Bentley played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday after recovering from a neck injury.
Swansea trio Kasey Palmer, Morgan Gibbs-White and George Byers are all unavailable.
Palmer, a deadline-day loan signing, is ineligible to face his parent club and on-loan Wolves winger Gibbs-White is out for three months after recently fracturing his foot.
Midfielder Byers has not featured this season due to an ankle injury sustained in February.
Defender Ryan Bennett, on loan from Wolves, is expected to continue after making his full debut in the midweek draw at Coventry.