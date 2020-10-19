Bristol City waiting on fitness of goalkeeper Dan Bentley
Bristol City boss Dean Holden could have goalkeeper Dan Bentley available for Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Middlesbrough.
Bentley missed the leaders’ 2-2 draw at Barnsley on Saturday with a neck injury suffered in training with Max O’Leary taking his place.
Bentley’s absence from the starting line-up at Oakwell was the only change to the side which won 2-1 at Nottingham Forest before the international break, and which surrendered its 100 per cent record at the weekend courtesy of a penalty in the 12th minute of stoppage time.
Defender Jay Dasilva did not make the matchday squad at Barnsley, but Holden later revealed his absence was tactical and he will hope to return.
Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock will make a late decision on striker Britt Assombalonga as he attempts to avoid another long-term absence.
Assombalonga came off at half-time in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Reading after complaining of soreness and with Ashley Fletcher already facing months on the sidelines with a serious hamstring injury, Warnock will take no chances.
A deadline-day move for Everton winger Yannick Bolasie collapsed at the last minute, although Manchester City’s Patrick Roberts, who was an unused substitute at the weekend after signing a season-long loan deal, could make a second debut for the club with which he spent the second half of the last campaign.
Defender Grant Hall continues his recovery from a calf problem, but is expected to return to training within two to three weeks.