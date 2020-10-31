Bristol City sign Adrian Mariappa on short-term deal
Adrian Mariappa has signed for Bristol City to “achieve something special”, according to head coach Dean Holden.
The 34-year-old defender has joined the Robins on a deal until January following his departure from fellow Sky Bet Championship side Watford at the end of last season.
Mariappa has also played for Reading and Crystal Palace in the Premier League, and Holden told the club’s official website: “We’ve done our due diligence and received some fantastic character references and that’s really important for me.
“He is a fantastic professional who is reliable, and he can certainly help the guys around him.
“When we spoke I could hear his hunger to come here, continue his career and achieve something special at this football club.”
Chief executive officer Mark Ashton added: “I am thrilled that the club has been able to secure a player of Adrian Mariappa’s quality and experience.
“I am confident he will help Dean, his staff and players kick on after what has been a very good start to the campaign and our supporters should be excited to see him in a Bristol City shirt after the international break.”