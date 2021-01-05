Bristol City recall Kasey Palmer from Swansea loan stint
18:21pm, Tue 05 Jan 2021
Bristol City have recalled midfielder Kasey Palmer from his Swansea loan spell.
Palmer made 12 Sky Bet Championship appearances for Swansea after arriving from Ashton Gate in October.
But the 24-year-old started only twice, scoring once in the 2-0 home win over Stoke.
Palmer joined Swansea on a season-long loan, but the deal included a recall option.
The Robins have taken up that option following an injury crisis and the recent departure of Northern Ireland midfielder Chris Brunt.