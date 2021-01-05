Bristol City recall Kasey Palmer from Swansea loan stint

Kasey Palmer in action
Kasey Palmer in action (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:21pm, Tue 05 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Bristol City have recalled midfielder Kasey Palmer from his Swansea loan spell.

Palmer made 12 Sky Bet Championship appearances for Swansea after arriving from Ashton Gate in October.

But the 24-year-old started only twice, scoring once in the 2-0 home win over Stoke.

Palmer joined Swansea on a season-long loan, but the deal included a recall option.

The Robins have taken up that option following an injury crisis and the recent departure of Northern Ireland midfielder Chris Brunt.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Bristol City

PA