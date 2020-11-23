Brian Rice hopes Hamilton have given themselves foundation for better times

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice believes his side have given themselves a foundation for better times ahead following an improved display against Dundee United.

Rice went with a more solid formation, with defender Hakeem Odoffin in central midfield ahead of a three-man central defence.

Only a missed penalty from Ross Callachan, who had earlier put his side ahead, prevented them from claiming a point as they lost 2-1.

The Scottish Premiership’s bottom club have not won in the league since September 12 and have now lost five games in a row.

But Rice was far more satisfied with his players than he had been after their previous four matches, when they conceded 17 goals in three league games and then lost to Stranraer in the Betfred Cup.

Rice, whose team host Aberdeen on Wednesday, said: “I had to try something different and worked at it. There were lots and lots of positives and I hope it gives us a foundation for the rest of the season.

“We had seven or eight days working at it. We had a meeting this morning and looked back at the things we need to do better, but I just said to them, we are not going to get everything right and perfect in a week.

“It’s going to take us working at it every day for quite a few months until we get what we are trying to achieve.

“But first and foremost, put the system out the window, it was what they gave in the game. I asked them to go places they have not been this season and they went further than that. I couldn’t have asked any more of them.

“We are Hamilton, we need to see that attitude every single game. I see it in training every day. Sometimes one or two have maybe gone into their shells on a Saturday, but on Saturday everybody played their part and that’s what it’s going to take in every game for us.

“My opinion, we deserved at least a point on Saturday. We missed a penalty, and these things happen, we were all down, but I slept on Saturday night because I knew the boys gave everything and they stuck to the game plan.”