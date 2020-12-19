Brett Pitman snatches point for Swindon with late leveller against Charlton

Brett Pitman netted a late leveller for Swindon against Charlton
By NewsChain Sport
17:11pm, Sat 19 Dec 2020
Brett Pitman’s last-minute header rescued a point for Swindon as the Robins ended their five-game losing streak with a 2-2 draw at home to Charlton.

Pitman rose highest to nod in off the bar from a corner to break Charlton hearts and make the 2,000 inside the County Ground sound like 20,000.

Diallang Jaiyesimi made it 1-0 to the hosts in the 26th minute by beating Ben Amos at his near post from a tight angle, but goals from Omar Bogle and Chuks Aneke completed a turnaround for the Addicks who looked to have earned all three points.

Bogle knocked the ball into the back of the net in the 37th minute after finding space behind the Swindon defence before rounding Matej Kovar and making it 1-1.

Aneke then put Charlton in front in the 61st minute with an easy tap into an empty goal after a lovely move completely split Swindon open.

However, Charlton could not hold on to their advantage as Swindon substitute Pitman struck with 90 minutes almost up.

If one team was going to end up winning in stoppage time, it was the visitors, but a succession of corners amounted to nothing.

