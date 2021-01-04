Brentford left-back Dominic Thompson joins Swindon on loan
Swindon have signed Brentford left-back Dominic Thompson on a loan deal until the end of the season.
The deal, which is subject to English Football League and Football Association approval, solves a problem for Swindon with Ellis Iandolo injured and Rob Hunt set to serve a three-match ban.
Former Arsenal youth Thompson told the Swindon website: “This is an opportunity for me to play football and gain valuable experience, and I want to help the club in the situation we are in at the moment.
“It’s a good challenge for me, stepping out to gain experience.
“It’s not like the start of the season, I’m ready and if I’m needed, I’m happy to step in.”
Thompson joined Brentford from Arsenal in August 2019 and has played 14 times for the Bees.
The 20-year-old’s last appearance was in the Carabao Cup quarter-final victory against Newcastle last month.