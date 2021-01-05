Brentford goalkeeper Patrik Gunnarsson joins Danish club Silkeborg on loan
Brentford have sent young goalkeeper Patrik Gunnarsson back to the Danish second tier to join Silkeborg on loan.
The 20-year-old spent the first half of the season with divisional rivals Viborg and starred for them on their way to the summit before he departed last month.
Gunnarsson, who has played once for the Bees, will now get the chance to finish the campaign in the Danish NordicBet Liga and aim to continue his progress following a promising 12 months of club and international football with Iceland Under-21s.
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said: “We were very happy with Patrik’s spell at Viborg, who he left top of the league.
“Now he gets to go back to the same division and play for a big club who are fighting for that same prize of promotion.
“We have a huge amount of belief in Patrik as a young goalkeeper and this will be another important step in his development.”