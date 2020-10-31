Brentford ease to victory at Luton

Brentford got their promotion push back on track with a commanding 3-0 win at Luton

After two games without a victory, the visitors were always in control of this encounter at Kenilworth Road.

Rico Henry opened the scoring after 20 minutes for the visitors, before leading scorer Ivan Toney made it 2-0 at half-time.

Marcus Forss made sure of the three points for Thomas Frank’s men 14 minutes from time.

Toney squandered an early chance to open the scoring when he sent a glancing header narrowly over the bar.

Luton’s best chance saw Sonny Bradley’s volley blocked by a visiting defender, while Danny Hylton was unable to turn Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s low free-kick on target.

At the other end, Bryan Mbeumo’s 22-yard effort deflected behind for a corner, before Brentford went in front.

Full-back Henry picked up the loose ball just outside the box after Town failed to clear their lines and arrowed his angled drive into the bottom corner, netting his first goal since January 2019.

It was 2-0 on 29 minutes when a speedy burst on the right from Mbeumo saw him advance into the area with Rhys Norrington-Davies powerless to touch him, and the attacker’s cross-shot was stabbed into the net by Toney for his ninth goal of the season.

After the break, Toney looked for his second of the game but was unable to direct his header on target.

Town then created their best opportunity after a flowing move on the right. Tom Lockyer’s low cross was met by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, his effort flicking off Mads Bech Sorensen’s head and into the stands.

However, Brentford always looked in control of proceedings, with Sergi Canos bursting forward, rounding Glen Rea only to drag wide of the target from 18 yards.

Some wonderful full-back play from Henry almost led to the Bees extending their advantage, combining well with Canos only to cross just behind the onrushing Toney.

Luton finally had a shot on target with 20 minutes to go, Kazenga LuaLua shooting straight at David Raya from distance.

Emiliano Marcondes might have made it safe for Brentford, heading too close to Simon Sluga, but the Bees had the third they clearly deserved with 76 minutes gone. Substitute Marcus Forss was slipped through on the right and, with his first touch, lifted an attempt over Sluga.

Josh Dasilva then missed a wonderful chance to add another goal, skying over the bar from close range, as Sluga made a stunning save to prevent Henrik Dalsgaard’s glancing header making it 4-0.

Late on, Mpanzu’s cross-shot was easy for Raya, as the Bees climbed up to ninth in the table, a point adrift of the play-off places.