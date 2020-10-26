Brentford captain Pontus Jansson doubtful for visit of Norwich
17:09pm, Mon 26 Oct 2020
Brentford captain Pontus Jansson is a doubt ahead of the visit of Norwich.
The centre-half missed Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Stoke with a hamstring problem.
Christian Norgaard and Mads Roerslev are set to miss out again along with Shandon Baptiste and Emiliano Marcondes.
Marcus Forss’ two-goal cameo as a substitute at the weekend may have earned him a place in the starting line-up.
Norwich will check on the fitness of Todd Cantwell.
The midfielder has a problem with his hip but is expected to be available.
Centre-half Christoph Zimmermann is still battling to overcome a calf problem but Marco Stiepermann could return.
Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell and Onel Hernandez are still sidelined and Adam Idah is suspended.