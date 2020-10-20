Brennan Johnson inspires Lincoln to victory against Plymouth
Brennan Johnson made one and scored another as Lincoln returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Plymouth.
The Nottingham Forest loanee won the penalty converted by Jorge Grant just after the break and then netted his first goal for the Imps after 72 minutes to seal the win.
A terrific burst forward by Johnson after five minutes, ended with his low effort saved by Mike Cooper.
Play quickly switched to the other end, where Danny Mayor fired straight at Alex Palmer.
Lewis Montsma found Grant with a terrific ball down the left and after cutting into the area his shot was deflected narrowly wide.
The second half was just two minutes old when Johnson forced another save out of Cooper, before the Imps took the lead three minutes later.
Conor McGrandles crashed a shot against a post and the ball rebounded to Johnson, who was felled. Grant tucked the penalty into the bottom corner.
James Jones then tested Cooper from range and in a rare Plymouth attack, Sean Roughan got in an important block to thwart winger Byron Moore.
A minute later, City increased their lead. Tom Hopper got free on the right, swung in a cross which was cleared only to Johnson, and he headed it into the bottom corner.
Substitute Harry Anderson nearly made it three, but was denied by Cooper.