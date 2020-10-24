Brendan Rodgers urges Leicester to embrace hectic schedule

Brendan Rodgers has told Leicester they must adapt to their hectic schedule quickly.

The Foxes go to Arsenal on Sunday after opening their Europa League campaign with a 3-0 win over Zorya Luhansk.

Thursday’s victory marked a return to European competition after three years and they travel to AEK Athens for their second Group G game next week.

It came against the backdrop of injury problems with Jamie Vardy, Caglar Soyuncu and Wilfred Ndidi out but Rodgers insisted the Foxes have to embrace their future.

He said: “It’s what we want, these types of games and the consecutive games – that’s what builds your robustness and mentality.

“You come in and play well but it’s quickly forgotten. We’ll look to design a plan against Arsenal to look to get a victory.

“You just move onto the next game, that’s what’s important. I felt we didn’t deserve to lose the Villa game but we did and it’s important we analysed, reflected and moved on.

“It was the first points in Europe and we’ll move onto the next one which will be exciting for us.”

Arsenal also opened their Europa League account with a 2-1 win at Rapid Vienna and Rodgers has been impressed with boss Mikel Arteta since he returned to the Gunners a year ago.

“Mikel has done an excellent job, he has given them a structure and a base to play from,” he said.

“He went in early and was playing 4-3-3 but realised maybe he wanted to change the structure and since he has done that, they have been outstanding.

“They work very hard and on top of that they have top-quality players. They believe in what he’s coaching and he has done great.”

Vardy could return to the squad after missing the last two games with a calf injury but Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira and Ndidi are out along with Daniel Amartey.

Rodgers added: “We’ll see where Jamie is at. We felt he would miss two games and he’s working well with the medical team. Hopefully he’ll come through that.”