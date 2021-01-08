Brendan Rodgers sees no reason why Leicester cannot win the FA Cup

Brendan Rodgers has challenged his Leicester squad to make history and win the FA Cup.

The Foxes travel to Stoke in the third round on Saturday still looking to lift the trophy for the first time.

Leicester, four-times runners-up, last reached the final in 1969 when they lost to Manchester City.

Rodgers guided them to the Carabao Cup semi-finals last season, losing to Aston Villa, but he believes an FA Cup triumph is within their grasp.

He said: “It’s always something we can strive for and it’s an opportunity to be the first and that’s something which, while I’m here, I will always push to say we can achieve.

“It would be an incredible feat by the club and it’s certainly a real motivation going into every cup game.

“I was surprised (Leicester have not won the FA Cup) when I first came in when you think of some of the great teams, players and managers. You need that bit of luck also.”

Stoke’s away dressing room has previously been criticised after the Potters sourced alternative facilities due to coronavirus regulations.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock blasted the portacabin as a disgrace after his side lost 1-0 at the bet365 Stadium in December.

Warnock claimed the facility had blocked toilets, faulty showers and fumes from an outside generator.

Stoke have upgraded them since then but Rodgers expects his players to handle anything.

“We’re not precious,” said Rodgers, who is expected to leave out James Maddison and Jamie Vardy so they can recover from injuries.

“It’s amazing to have great facilities but we haven’t always had that in our lives, as a youth-team coach or having to make do at times.

“They haven’t been top-flight players all their lives. We have to be able to be adaptable.”