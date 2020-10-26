Brazilian legend Ronaldinho tests positive for coronavirus
Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho has revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.
The 40-year-old, who hung up his boots in 2015, has been in Paraguay for much of 2020 after he was embroiled in a legal case involving a fake passport.
But now just two months after returning to his home country he has tested positive for Covid-19 in Belo Horizonte and been forced to self-isolate.
The 2005 Ballon d’Or winner said: "I've been here in BH since yesterday, I came to participate in an event.
"I took the test and tested positive for Covid. I'm fine, asymptomatic, but we'll have to leave the event for later.
"Soon we will be there together. Big hug!"
In March, Ronaldinho served 32 days in prison after he and his brother entered Paraguay through the use of a fake passport.
Upon his release, the former Barcelona star was then under house arrest for five months in the Paraguayan capital of Asunsion.
Ronaldinho was released at the end of August but could only leave the country after he paid a fine of £152,000.
Throughout his illustrious career, the Brazilian won the World Cup, Champions League, La Liga, Serie A as well as the prestigious individual accolade the Ballon d’Or.