Brandon Haunstrup back to boost undermanned Kilmarnock

Brandon Haunstrup is back
Brandon Haunstrup is back (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:31pm, Thu 24 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Brandon Haunstrup is back from suspension as Kilmarnock host Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

Killie only filled six of their nine allotted substitute shirts during the midweek defeat by Dundee United.

Aaron McGowan, Ross Millen and Gary Dicker were all missing through injury.

Midfielder Marvin Bartley returns from suspension for the visitors.

Manager David Martindale reported no fresh injuries after the midweek victory at Hamilton.

Long-term absentees Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) remain on the sidelines.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Kilmarnock

Preview

PA