Brandon Cooper sticks with the Swans
Swansea defender Brandon Cooper has signed a contract extension through to the summer of 2023.
The Wales Under-21 international, who also has the option of an additional year, is currently enjoying a successful loan spell at Sky Bet League Two leaders Newport.
The 20-year-old has made 21 appearances for Newport this season.
Swansea head coach Steve Cooper told the club website: “Brandon is another product of the academy system and we’re delighted that he has signed a new contract.
“He has made an excellent start to his loan at Newport County this season. He’s featured in the EFL Cup and FA Cup in the past for us, but the loan move has given him an opportunity to experience regular league football.
“We have got some good, young centre-backs at our club, and Brandon is among them. It bodes well for the club in that particular position.”