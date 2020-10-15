Brandon Cooper back with Newport after international duty

Newport County v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Rodney Parade
Newport County v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Rodney Parade - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:22pm, Thu 15 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Newport welcome back Brandon Cooper after international duty for Tranmere’s trip to Rodney Parade.

The on-loan Swansea centre-half was part of the Wales Under-21 side beaten in Belgium last weekend and missed the defeat at Cambridge in Sky Bet League Two.

Saikou Janneh, on loan from Bristol City, is pushing for a start in attack as County seek to bounce back from their first league loss of the season.

Kevin Ellison made his league bow as a substitute for the Exiles at Cambridge, and the veteran striker will be hoping for more game-time against one of his former clubs.

Tranmere could hand a debut to Newcastle teenager Jack Young.

The 19-year-old midfielder joined Rovers on a season-long loan from the Premier League club this week.

Tranmere should resemble closer to a full-strength side after being forced to draft in youth players to fulfil their league fixture at Salford.

Positive coronavirus tests, injuries and an international call-up left Rovers boss Mike Jackson with only 10 first-team players available for selection, forcing him to make six changes from the previous game against Scunthorpe.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Newport

Preview

PA