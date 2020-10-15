Brandon Cooper back with Newport after international duty
Newport welcome back Brandon Cooper after international duty for Tranmere’s trip to Rodney Parade.
The on-loan Swansea centre-half was part of the Wales Under-21 side beaten in Belgium last weekend and missed the defeat at Cambridge in Sky Bet League Two.
Saikou Janneh, on loan from Bristol City, is pushing for a start in attack as County seek to bounce back from their first league loss of the season.
Kevin Ellison made his league bow as a substitute for the Exiles at Cambridge, and the veteran striker will be hoping for more game-time against one of his former clubs.
Tranmere could hand a debut to Newcastle teenager Jack Young.
The 19-year-old midfielder joined Rovers on a season-long loan from the Premier League club this week.
Tranmere should resemble closer to a full-strength side after being forced to draft in youth players to fulfil their league fixture at Salford.
Positive coronavirus tests, injuries and an international call-up left Rovers boss Mike Jackson with only 10 first-team players available for selection, forcing him to make six changes from the previous game against Scunthorpe.